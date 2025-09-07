Hungarian PM expects Ukraine to be divided between Russia, West

BUDAPEST, September 7. /TASS/. Ukraine as a state will be actually divided between Russia and the West as a result of the ongoing conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Ukraine will be divided between Russia and the West, and this is a reality acknowledged by everyone now," Hungarian journalist Csaba Toth quoted Prime Minister Viktor Orban as saying at an event organized by the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party.

According to Orban, Ukraine may be divided into the Russian, Western, and demilitarized zones.