Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba announces decision to resign

TOKYO, September 7. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced a decision to resign from his post, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

According to NHK, Ishiba has made this decision in order to avoid a split within his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Survey results all incumbent LDP deputies and representatives of regional party organizations on the issue of staging early elections of the party chairman are slated to be revealed on Monday.

Ishiba-led LDP failed at the summer parliamentary elections in July and did not secure the majority in both houses of the parliament. It led to numerous calls within Ishiba’s party for him to resign from the post of the country’s prime minister.

"Amid growing calls for Ishiba to take responsibility for the election result, the LDP had been expected to decide on Monday whether to hold a special leadership contest," NHK reported.

"Ishiba met former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and Agriculture Minister Koizumi Shinjiro at his office on Saturday," according to the Japanese broadcaster.

"Sources say Suga and Koizumi told Ishiba that party unity is more important than anything else and suggested he step down before Diet members submit documents on a special leadership election," NHK added.