Israeli army reports another strike on high-rise building in Gaza City

TEL AVIV, September 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military has attacked another high-rise building in Gaza City as part of its offensive operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"The IDF struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City. Hamas terrorists installed intelligence gathering equipment and positioned observation posts in the building in order to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area," the statement reads.

"Prior to the strike, precise measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians," the army added.

On September 5, the IDF announced the start of strikes on high-rise buildings in Gaza City, claiming that Hamas was using them for military purposes. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the "bolt is now being removed from the gates of Hell in Gaza.".