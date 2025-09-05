China condemns Trump’s demand EU press Beijing over trade with Russia — diplomat

BEIJING, September 5. /TASS/. China condemns US President Donald Trump’s calls on the European Union to exert pressure on China over its trade ties with Russia as absolutely unacceptable, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"We categorically reject the arbitrary mention of China in this context and categorically reject any attempts at exerting the so-called economic pressure on China," he told a briefing.

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing sticks firmly to a fair and objective position on the Ukrainian conflict and objects to Washington’s attempts to link this conflict to the Russian-Chinese economic relations. "China is not the one who instigated this crisis and is not a party involved in it," he emphasized.

In a phone call with the participants in the Paris meeting of the "coalition of the willing" earlier, Trump insisted that the European Union countries stop buying Russian oil and called on European leaders to exert economic pressure on China for maintaining trade ties with Russia.