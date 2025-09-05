{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump posts photo of Putin, Xi Jinping, Modi, stating US has 'lost' Russia and India

The US president wishes Russia, India and China "a long and prosperous future together"
US President Donald Trump Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump posted a joint photo of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China, expressing the opinion that the US has lost Russia and India.

"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" he wrote on his Truth Social page.

The SCO summit was held in China’s Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Leaders from more than 20 countries and representatives from 10 international organizations attended the summit.

Putin, Xi Jinping, and Modi held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit that attracted the world's media attention. Some commentators wrote that this alliance symbolizes the end of the Western-centric model of international relations. Others noted that Trump's tariff policy was one of the reasons for the rapprochement between India and China. Everyone agreed, however, that the SCO summit was a triumph for the diplomacy of Global South countries and a direct challenge to the West, which has lost its global influence.

Earlier, Trump commented on the military parade in Beijing and expressed the opinion that Russia, China, and North Korea were plotting against the US. At a press conference following his visit to China, Putin said he considered the US leader's words a joke.

