Taliban delegation participating in Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. A delegation of the Taliban movement led by Afghan Ambassador to Moscow Mawlawi Gul Hassan is taking part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Afghan envoy plans to attend a number of expert sessions to discuss prospects for cooperation with representatives of other countries.

In particular, he took part in a discussion dedicated to the Greater Eurasian Partnership, which also involved Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Deputy Secretary General Sohail Khan.

Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said that the majority of SCO member states stood for resuming relations with Afghanistan.