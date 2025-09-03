EU needs to cooperate in Russia for building common security architecture

VIENNA, September 4. /TASS/. The European Union needs to organize a joint conference with Russia for purposes of shaping the common security infrastructure in Europe, said Herbert Kickl, the head of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), the largest opposition party in the country.

"We need to think a step ahead: what will take place after peace is established [between Russia and Ukraine - TASS]," he said on the air with OE24 television. "I think it is worth to think of whether a step towards Russia should be made and to organize a conference, during which the common security architecture for Europe can be developed," Kickl noted.

This will make it possible to go out of the situation "of the mutual loss, when there is a danger of occurrence of a new ‘iron curtain’ and arms race that may lead to escalation at any moment," the politician noted. EU countries should focus on what is common for Russia and Europe, which "may help to reach mutual understanding contrary to all the differences," he added.