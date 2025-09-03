Israel slams Hamas’ statement on hostages as 'propaganda'

TEL AVIV, September 4. /TASS/. Israel considers that the Hamas' statement of readiness to release hostages to be a "propaganda maneuver" and insists on disarming the Palestinian group, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Unfortunately, this is more spin by Hamas that has nothing new. The war could end immediately on the conditions set by the Security Cabinet: 1. All hostages are released. 2. Hamas is disarmed. 3. The [Gaza] Strip is demilitarized. 4. Israel has security control in the Strip. 5. An alternative civil administration is established that does not educate for terrorism, dispatch terrorists or threaten Israel," the prime minister’s office said.

"Only these conditions will prevent Hamas from rearming and returning to the massacre of October 7 again and again as it has promised," the statement indicates.

The Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas announced earlier today that it is ready to release all hostages held in the Gaza Strip within the framework of a comprehensive deal with Israel.