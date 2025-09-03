Trump instructs Pentagon to prepare US armed forces for deterring Russia, China — Hegseth

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has tasked the Pentagon with preparations for deterring Russia and China, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in an interview with Fox News.

"Unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration has driven Russia and China closer together. That was a terrible development of a lack of the American leadership and a lack of American strength," Hegseth said. "But that’s why President Trump has charged us at the Defense Department to be prepared, to rebuild our military in historic ways, to restore the warrior ethos and re-establish deterrence," he added.

The Pentagon chief emphasized that the US does not seek conflict but being prepared for conflict prevents it and ensures that "the American people in the homeland are safe." He noted that the US will retain its military advantages "in space, in the skies, in the sea, under the sea," mentioning the Golden Dome defense system which, according to him, China "can’t replicate."

According to Hegseth, in addition to military deterrence, the US will also use diplomacy. "President Trump has a great relationship with President Xi and will leverage that in hoping to find ways that we can work together," he concluded.