Japan concerned new world order led by Russia, China may be emerging — agency

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Japan suspects that Russia and China may establish a new world order as it views Beijing’s military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Chinese Victory over Japanese Aggression as a symbol of divisions deepening globally, senior Japanese diplomats told Kyodo.

"China and Russia are seeking to lead a new world order," the Japanese news agency quoted an official at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying. Another high-ranking Japanese diplomat called the parade that was held in Beijing earlier on Wednesday "a symbol of global divisions" amid world instability caused by the policy course pursued by the administration of US President Donald Trump and its trade tariffs.

However, the Japanese Foreign Ministry highlighted the absence of the South Korean president from festivities in Beijing, even though he attended similar events a decade ago. Meanwhile, Japan’s MFA described as unexpected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to China, since Tokyo believed that a rift was widening between Beijing and Pyongyang over the latter’s rapprochement with Moscow in recent years. Also, the Japanese MFA stressed it would monitor how the situation develops and how it may impact the international community.

A military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was held today on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Alongside Xi Jinping, Putin and Kim Jong Un, the heads of state and government from 24 other countries attended the event.