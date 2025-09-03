China’s H-6N strategic bombers fly over Tiananmen Square

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China showed its H-6N strategic bombers during the military parade in Beijing, a TASS correspondent reported.

The show also included H-6K and H-6J bombers, which are part of China’s long-range aviation. Also, KongJing-500A third-generation airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft , accompanied by J-16 fighter jets, and KongJing-600 AEW&C aircraft accompanied by J-15T 4.5 generation multirole fighter aircraft flew over the Tiananmen Square.

The People’s Liberation Army of China held a large-scale military parade on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of states and governments from 24 countries.