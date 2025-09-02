Nicaraguan parliament voices support for Xi’s global governance initiative

HAVANA, September 2. /TASS/. Nicaragua’s parliament has unanimously approved the global governance initiative put forth by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

According to the local El 19 digital news portal, after parliament speaker Gustavo Porras read out a statement to this effect, it was put to a vote and adopted unanimously.

"We reiterate our unwavering support for the global governance initiative, which is aimed at resolving the problems facing humankind on the basis of the principles of multipolarity, peace, justice, and respect for the sovereignty of nations," the statesmen says. "We acknowledge the historical significance of this proposal, which was formulated on the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism and the establishment of the United Nations and which reiterates the principles of international law."

Nicaragua highly values such fundamental principles of the global governance initiative as "sovereign equality of states, respect for international law, multilateralism, human-oriented approaches, and the need for concrete measures to ensure joint development," the document emphasizes. It reiterates Nicaragua’s commitment "to strengthen cooperation with China and SCO Plus countries to promote joint development, peace in the world and build a global community of shared future."

Addressing the SCO extended meeting earlier on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward a five-point global governance initiative, which emphasizes the need to comply with international law, uphold the principle of multilateralism, reject double standards and ensure equal participation in global governance of all countries, regardless of their size and power. The Chinese leader called for systematic planning and progressive development, ensuring overall coordination of global actions, making full use of the resources of all parties, achieving more tangible results, and avoiding delays and fragmentation in governance through pragmatic cooperation.