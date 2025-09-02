Xi Jinping describes China, Russia as key victors of World War II

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. China and Russia are the key victors of World War II, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"On May 9 and September 3, we take part in celebrations marking the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War as each other’s guests," Xi noted. "This has become a good tradition in bilateral relations, which conclusively demonstrates the great responsibility that China and Russia bear as the key victor countries of World War II and permanent members of the UN Security Council," he added.

According to Xi, the leaders’ participation in these celebrations highlights both countries’ determination to protect the truth about World War II.

A large-scale parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory will take place in Beijing on September 3. It will be attended by President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Xi Jinping of China and the leaders of other countries.