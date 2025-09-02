North Korea comes up with new-type solid-fuel engine for next generation ICBMs — KCNA

TOKYO, September 2. /TASS/. Before leaving for a visit to China, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Institute of the General Academy of Chemical Materials under the Missile Administration of North Korea, where he was briefed about test results of a new-type solid-fuel engine that uses composite carbon fiber material, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

"He acquainted himself with the test results of the institute which made the high-thrust solid-fuel engine with the composite carbon fiber material and verified the creditability of the operation of the engine and its accuracy through eight static firing tests in the past two years according to the defense science key technology development plan…, and he discussed the issue of laying a foundation for specialized serial production in the future," the agency reported.

According to KCNA: "The maximum thrust of the new-type solid-fuel engine using the composite carbon fiber material is 1 960kN. The engine is to be used in the ICBM Hwasongpho-19 series and the next-generation ICBM Hwasongpho-20."

The agency reported earlier that Kim Jong Un is on his way to visit China and he is accompanied by a delegation of senior officials of the Workers’ Party of Korea, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. According to KCNA, Kim is travelling to China by rail. In Beijing, he will attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported earlier that this will be Kim’s first-ever appearance at a multilateral event.

Celebrations in China will be held on September 3. The V-Day parade will be attended by the leaders of a number of countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.