SCO countries’ economies approach $30 trillion, its influence grows — Xi Jinping

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states’ economies have approached $30 trillion, with the organization's economic influence growing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has turned into the largest regional organization in the world, which unites 26 members cooperating in more than 50 areas, with a combined economic potential approaching $30 trillion," he said at the 25th meeting of the Council of heads of SCO members.

Despite the turbulent situation in the international arena, the SCO states should firmly adhere to the "Shanghai spirit," and move forward despite "the future full of upheavals and transformations," the Chinese leader said. In the process of development, the members of the organization should show persistence and determination, and effectively interact within its platform, he noted.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being held in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1. Leaders of more than 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives of ten international organizations, are taking part in it.