SCO to make positive contribution to global governance system — Xi Jinping

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will act as a positive force in shaping the global governance system, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"The organization is increasingly becoming a positive driving force in building and reforming the global governance system, proposing and implementing many new concepts in this area," he said at a meeting of leaders of the SCO Plus member states in Tianjin.

The Chinese leader noted that over the past 24 years, the SCO has adhered to the "SCO spirit," which is characterized by principles such as mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, respect for cultural diversity, and the pursuit of joint development. Xi Jinping emphasized that the member states of the association are jointly benefiting from this multilateral cooperation.

This year's SCO summit is being held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of more than 20 countries and 10 international organizations are participating in the summit.