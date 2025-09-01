India looks forward to Putin's visit in December — Modi

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is eagerly awaited in India this December for the 23rd annual Russia-India summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a bilateral meeting with Putin.

"1.4 billion Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year," Modi stated.

The head of the Indian government reflected on "the depth and breadth of the special and privileged partnership" between Moscow and New Delhi.

"India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity," he stated.

Modi thanked Putin for the meeting, calling him a friend and noting that he is always glad to see him. "I always feel that meeting you has been a memorable experience. We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis," Modi noted.