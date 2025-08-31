British, Canadian, Australian envoys attend commemorative event for WWII in Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, August 31. /TASS/. Diplomats from Great Britain, Canada and Australia honored the memory of those who took part in the Allied Arctic Convoys during the Second World War with a ceremony in Arkhangelsk, a TASS correspondent reported.

The first convoy, Dervish, arrived in Arkhangelsk on August 31, 1941. The convoy, consisting of seven merchant ships and escort vessels, delivered vital supplies, including mines, and anti-tank rifles, to the Soviet port on the White Sea.

British Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey, Canadian Ambassador to Russia Sarah Taylor, and Australian Ambassador to Russia John William Geering laid wreaths at the British memorial in the Kuznechevskoye cemetery.

Ambassador Casey told TASS it was his first time in Arkhangelsk, as he said visiting the city where trade relations between Britain and Russia began was interesting.