US administration plans to rebrand Pentagon as 'Department of War' — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s administration is drawing up plans to rebrand the Pentagon as the Department of War, The Wall Street Journal writes, citing sources.

According to them, the Pentagon began developing legislative proposals to make the change in the early weeks of Trump’s second presidential term.

Restoring the department's name could be done by an act of Congress, but the White House is considering other avenues to make the change, the newspaper notes.

The US Department of War existed from 1789 to 1947, when its name was changed to the National Military Establishment. In 1949, the establishment was renamed the Department of Defense.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of returning the Department of Defense to its prior name, arguing the current name is "too defensive." "We want to be defensive, but we want to be offensive, too, if we have to be," he said.