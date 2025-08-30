Trump says all tariffs imposed by him remain in effect despite US court ruling

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that all tariffs previously imposed by him on imports from other countries remain in force, despite a ruling by an appeals court that deemed many of these tariffs illegal.

"All tariffs are still in effect," the US leader wrote on his social media Truth Social. "Today a highly partisan appeals court incorrectly said that our tariffs should be removed, but they [judges - TASS] know the United States of America will win in the end. If these tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong."

"The USA will no longer tolerate enormous trade deficits and unfair tariffs and non tariff trade barriers imposed by other countries, friend or foe," Trump assured. "If allowed to stand, this decision would literally destroy the United States of America," the US leader explained. He noted that his administration would challenge the mentioned decision in the US Supreme Court.

Earlier on Friday, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the District of Columbia issued a ruling stating that Trump did not possess the necessary authority to impose many of the tariffs currently in effect. These include tariffs introduced in April against a number of countries. The Washington administration had described these measures as retaliatory. The appeals court’s ruling also pertains to tariffs imposed by Trump in February against China, Canada, and Mexico.

According to the court’s decision, the tariffs will remain in effect at least until October 14. This grace period has been granted to the Washington administration to prepare an appeal to the US Supreme Court.