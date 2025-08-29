Bodies of two Israeli hostages brought back to Israel from Gaza — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, August 29. /TASS/. The bodies of two hostages who were abducted during the October 7, 2023 on Israel have been brought back to Israel from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

"In an IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) operation in the Gaza Strip, the body of Ilan Weiss, of blessed memory, which had been held by the murderous Hamas terrorist organization, has been brought back to Israel. Also returned in the operation were the remains of another deceased hostage whose name has yet to be released for publication. The remains are now being identified at the Institute of Forensic Medicine," it said.

According to Netanyahu’s office, Ilan Weiss was a member of the emergency squad at Kibbutz Be'eri on the border with the Gaza Strip. "He was murdered on 7 October 2023 as he went out to defend the kibbutz; his body was taken hostage," it said, adding that his wife Shiri and daughter Noga "were taken hostage and released from captivity in November 2023."

"The campaign to return the hostages is ongoing. We will neither rest nor be silent until we bring all of our hostages back home, the living and the deceased," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

In March, 2025, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and the US-brokered talks were futile.

According to the latest data from the Israeli side, radicals continue holding 48 hostages in the Gaza Strip, with 20 of them being reportedly alive.