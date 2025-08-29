Iran ready to work on new nuclear deal if its interests are taken into account — MFA

TEHRAN, August 29. /TASS/. Iran has reaffirmed its willingness to pursue constructive cooperation with global powers in seeking a new agreement on its nuclear program, provided its interests are duly considered. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed this message in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran once again underscores its commitment to constructive diplomatic engagement aimed at reaching a new accord. Such an agreement, while respecting Iran's rights under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), must also address the concerns of all parties involved, including the severe sanctions that impact the well-being of the Iranian people," the excerpt from Araghchi’s letter, shared via his Telegram channel, states.

On Thursday, Britain, Germany, and France activated the snapback mechanism, a process designed to restore UN sanctions on Iran. Simultaneously, the E3 countries expressed their readiness to engage in negotiations over the Iranian nuclear program for an additional 30 days. This extension aims to prolong the validity of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which sanctions the lifting of certain measures and is set to expire on October 18.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the decision to reimpose UN sanctions, describing it as a "provocative and unjustified escalation." Tehran has pledged to respond "appropriately" to the actions taken by the E3 nations.

Background on the Nuclear Deal

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in 2015 by Iran and six world powers - Britain, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France - marked a significant milestone in resolving the nuclear crisis that began in 2004. Western allegations had accused Tehran of pursuing nuclear weapons development. However, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 under President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden expressed a consistent willingness to re-enter the agreement. Since April 2021, negotiations involving Iran and the original signatories have sought to restore the JCPOA to its initial terms. Despite concerted efforts, these talks have so far concluded without a definitive resolution.