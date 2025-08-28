Hungary slams Ukraine’s attempts to drag it into war with Russia — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Hungary demands that Ukraine stop its provocations and attempts to pull it into a military conflict with Russia Budapest has nothing to do with, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in response to comments by his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga.

"This is not our war! We are not responsible for it, we did not launch it, we have not been participating in it. Stop provoking us, stop risking our energy security, and stop making efforts to drag us into your war!" Szijjarto wrote on his page on the X social network.

Earlier, he announced Budapest’s decision to close entry to the Schengen area to a Ukrainian commander considered responsible for the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Following the announcement, Sibiga accused Hungary of being on the "wrong side of history" and threatened a reciprocal response.

Last week, Ukraine hit the pipeline on Russian soil with drones and missiles, suspending oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, while the pipeline was under repair. Budapest and Bratislava demanded that Kiev stop the attacks and reminded the European Commission that it had committed itself to ensuring the energy security of EU countries.

On August 28, oil supplies from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline were restored.

Relations between Kiev and Budapest remain strained. Hungary has repeatedly said that it will not allow Ukraine’s hasty accession to the EU, as this will destroy the European economy and lead to a direct armed conflict with Russia. At the EU summit in Brussels on June 26, Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked a general statement in support of Ukraine, which gave the green light to start negotiations on its accession to the union.