MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. American political scientist, Chicago University Professor John Mearsheimer was added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learnt.

Mearsheimer is known for developing the theory of offensive realism, which describes the interaction between great powers as being primarily driven by the striving for regional hegemony in an anarchic international system.

According to the website, he was put on the list in July 2024 after he admitted that one of the causes of the special military operation was NATO and the European Union’s eastward expansion.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.