IAEA chief says no evidence of Iran moving nuclear fuel from Isfahan

VIENNA, August 27. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has no evidence that Iran might have moved uranium from its Isfahan facility, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"There is nothing to contradict the notion that the material is where it was," Bloomberg quoted the IAEA chief as saying.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.

The failure by the IAEA to condemn the Israeli and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities has unleashed criticism in the Islamic Republic of senior IAEA executives politicizing the agency’s activities. On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law to suspend cooperation with the global nuclear body.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that IAEA inspectors will oversee the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Earlier, Laurence Norman, a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, said that Iran may soon grant permission for IAEA inspectors to visit nuclear sites unaffected by the attacks.