German investigators reportedly identify saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream — Zeit

BERLIN, August 27. /TASS/. German investigators have reportedly identified all the saboteurs behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, according to Die Zeit newspaper.

In a joint investigation conducted by Die Zeit, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, and ARD television, German law enforcement authorities are said to have pinpointed all members of the sabotage group responsible for the Nord Stream blasts. The newspaper specifies that seven suspects have been identified, and arrest warrants have been issued for them.

Die Zeit notes that six of these suspects are Ukrainian nationals. The seventh individual, as the newspaper reports, died in December 2024 during military operations in eastern Ukraine. According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, the sabotage team included a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers. These individuals are believed to have arrived at the crime scene in the Baltic Sea aboard the sailing yacht Andromeda, coming from Rostock.