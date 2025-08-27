Shooting occurs at Catholic school in Minneapolis — ABC News

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. At least two people have been killed and more than 10 sustained wounds in a shooting at a Catholic school in the US, the ABC News TV channel reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the shooting broke out on Wednesday morning at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Local authorities asserted that the shooter had been "contained" and there is "no active threat to the community at this time."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz commented on the shooting on the X social network. "I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information."

According to ABC, "state authorities are at the scene. Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded."

US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social network that he's been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting."

"The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" he wrote.

According to the TV channel, students from preschool to eighth grade attend the school.