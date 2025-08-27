Trump urges to charge George Soros with supporting ‘violent protests’ in US

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has urged to hold American financier George Soros and his son liable under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) for their support of protests "and much more, all throughout the United States of America."

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," the US leader wrote on the Truth Social network.

"We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more," he added. "Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!" Trump concluded.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is a 1970 US federal law designed to prosecute organized criminal activity by targeting patterns of racketeering, not just individual crimes. It allows for prosecution and civil lawsuits against individuals involved in a criminal enterprise and carries penalties including lengthy prison sentences and asset forfeiture.