Syria condemns Israeli drone attack on military site as violation of sovereignty

CAIRO, August 27. /TASS/. The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced a recent Israeli drone strike on a military facility in a Damascus suburb that left six servicemen dead as a gross violation of Syria’s sovereignty and a breach of international law.

"Syria resolutely condemns the Israeli drone attack on a military facility of the country’s armed forces and believes that such a step is a flagrant violation of the republic’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity. Also, the attack is a breach of the UN Charter and international law and is part of the aggressive policies, being pursued by Israel, toward destabilizing the situation in the region," Syria’s MFA said in a press release posted on its Telegram channel. According to the MFA, Damascus reserves the right of self-defense as it calls on the UN Security Council "to force Israel into stopping attacks on Syrian territory."

Sham TV reported last night that an Israeli drone strike targeted a Syrian military site in a town southwest of Damascus. Six Syrian military personnel were killed and four others were wounded in the attack.

On August 20, Syrian and Israeli negotiators held talks to discuss conditions for the resumption of the 1974 agreement on the separation of Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights. On August 24, Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that the Syrian and Israeli sides had achieved progress on the path toward bilateral security agreements. He pledged that Syria’s authorities were taking measures to stop Israeli incursions into the Daraa and Quneitra governorates.