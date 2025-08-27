China, Russia jointly challenge hegemony through SCO, BRICS, expert says

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. China and Russia are standing shoulder to shoulder against the dominance of "certain countries" through active cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, Zhao Pei, associate research fellow at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs at Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times.

"Multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the SCO, where Beijing and Moscow play key roles, welcome more countries to join," Zhao noted, commenting on State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin’s visit to China ahead of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. "These platforms challenge the hegemony of a few nations over international affairs and contribute to maintaining and improving the existing international order," he stressed.

Zhao underlined that China-Russia cooperation is not aimed against any third party, but rather at building a fairer international system - despite the West’s efforts to impose its dominance. He recalled that Western media frequently attempt to discredit the partnership between Moscow and Beijing on multilateral platforms.

The upcoming SCO Summit will take place in Tianjin, northern China, from August 31 to September 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, alongside leaders from more than 20 member states and representatives of 10 international organizations. During his visit to China on August 25-26, Volodin met with President Xi Jinping, conveyed greetings from President Putin, and highlighted China’s contribution to the victory in World War II.