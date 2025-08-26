UN Security Council needs all relevant details on Nord Stream case — Russia's mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 27. /TASS/. The UN Security Council may consider the Nord Stream explosions behind closed doors if confidentiality is required, but it must have access to all the facts, Russia’s acting UN envoy Dmitry Polyansky insisted.

"If privacy is needed, we are ready to discuss the issue in closed session. What matters is that the Council needs all the relevant information to make informed decisions. Russia’s proposals, together with those of our allies, remain on the table. We urge our colleagues to support them so the Security Council can fulfill its primary mission - safeguarding international peace and security," Polyansky told the meeting on the Nord Stream blasts, convened at Moscow’s request.