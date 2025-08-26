German chancellor calls Israel’s actions in Gaza Strip unacceptable

BERLIN, August 26. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the Jewish state’s settlement policy in the West Bank.

"What the Israeli government is doing there [in the Gaza Strip] and what the Israeli army is doing there, fulfilling the will of the Israeli government, is unacceptable," he said in Berlin during a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. The chancellor noted that he feels his decision not to supply Israel with weapons that could be used in the enclave is the right one.

Merz reiterated that, in his view, the conditions for Germany’s recognition of Palestinian statehood have not yet been met, but emphasized that "the Israeli government should not make it impossible for such a [Palestinian] state to one day emerge." He stressed that "[Israel’s] settlement projects are illegal and clearly aimed at making it impossible" to establish a Palestinian state in the future. "This contradicts the position of the German government," Merz stressed.

On March 18, Israel resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and interrupting the ceasefire regime established in January. It justified its actions by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas' refusal of all proposals put forward by mediators and Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff, stating that the purpose of the operation is the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of the hostilities.

On August 8, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of the entire Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave. On August 20, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the plan.

On August 25, the Al Jazeera television channel reported a strike on the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis which killed 20 people, including five journalists and four hospital employees.