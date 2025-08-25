Germany took note of Hungary and Slovakia’s reaction to Kiev’s strikes on Druzhba pipeline

BERLIN, August 25. /TASS/. The German government took note of the statements by the Hungarian and Slovak authorities in connection with the Ukrainian strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure and does not weigh up such attacks, Stefan Cornelius, the official representative of the German government, said at a briefing.

"The German government does not assess this strike, it took note of it. It took note of the reaction that came from Slovakia and Hungary," Cornelius said.

Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out several strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure on Russian territory. Oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia were suspended while the pipeline was being repaired. Both countries sharply criticized the actions of the Ukrainian side.