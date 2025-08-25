Iran expects Russia-US communication to help resolve Ukraine conflict — president

TEHRAN, August 25. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, expressed hope that the latter’s talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump would help settle the Ukraine crisis.

"I hope that the agreements reached will in practice lead to resolving the Ukraine issue as soon as possible," Pezheshkian’s press service quoted him as saying.

According to the press service, the Iranian president also welcomed the Russian leader’s positive assessment of the Alaska summit’s outcome.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on August 15. Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.