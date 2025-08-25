Polish Interior Ministry says deportation awaits Ukranians who disrupt public order

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Poland will treat Ukrainians who commit crimes in the country the same way it does with other nationalities that disrupt public order – by deporting them, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said.

"If anyone violates our laws, they must accept that they will no longer be able to stay here, regardless of their nationality," Kierwinski stated at a ministry meeting broadcast on the Interior Ministry’s social media accounts. He stressed that Ukrainians, despite their special status as "war refugees," will not be given any special treatment.

At the same meeting, Border Guard chief Robert Bagan reported that 57 Ukrainians and six Belarusians were subject to deportation following riots at a concert by singer Max Korzh in Warsaw. Of these, 13 people have already been forcibly removed from Poland, while ten left voluntarily. In total, 30 individuals were banned from entering the Schengen area.

The unrest took place on August 9 during Korzh’s concert at Warsaw’s National Stadium, attended by 60,000 people. Disorder began when some audience members attempted to break through barriers separating the stands from the stage area, leading to scuffles with security guards. Videos and photos later circulated on social media showing a group of young people waving the red-and-black flag of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and its military wing - the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, both banned in Russia.

Polish media widely covered the incident, and opposition as well as far-right politicians strongly condemned it, demanding criminal liability for those involved or their conscription into Ukraine’s armed forces. Following the concert, more than 100 people were detained, and deportation proceedings were initiated against 63 Ukrainian and Belarusian citizens.