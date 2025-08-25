Norwegian PM announces intention to provide Ukraine with over $8 billion in aid

STOCKHOLM, August 25. /TASS/. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has announced plans to provide Ukraine with military and civilian assistance worth 85 billion Norwegian kroner (about $8.4 billion) next year, according to a press release published on the Norwegian government’s website.

The statement notes that the decision must still be approved by parliament. "The Government intends to maintain Norway’s extraordinary support to Ukraine next year and is proposing an allocation of a total of NOK 85 billion in military and civilian support," the press release reads.

Nearly $5 billion of the total is expected to go toward military aid, specifically for "procurements from the Ukrainian defense industry." Since 2023, Oslo has already provided Ukraine with assistance amounting to 190 billion NOK (around $19 billion) through the Nansen program.