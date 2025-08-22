Residents of Moldovan region ask Trump, OSCE, EU to stop 'Sandu’s dictatorship'

CHISINAU, August 22. /TASS/. Supporters of the convicted head of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutsul, have sent a letter to US President Donald Trump and various international organizations, in which residents of the autonomy ask for help in stopping the "dictatorial regime" established in Moldova by President Maia Sandu with the support of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the supporters of the opposition Victory bloc announced at a protest rally outside the prison in Chisinau where the head of the autonomy is being held.

"More than 35,000 residents of the region have signed a petition addressed to the US President, government, parliament, judicial authorities, diplomatic corps, OSCE, Council of Europe and UN. The residents of the autonomy call on the US President to pay attention to the dictatorial nature of governance in Moldova and to pressure Ursula von der Leyen and Maia Sandu to immediately release the Bashkan [head - TASS] of Gagauzia," civil activist and advisor to the head of Gagauzia, Mikhail Vlah read aloud the appeal while addressing the protesters. The authors of the message reminded that the head of Gagauzia enjoys criminal immunity, and her arrest is a violation of the Constitution and the agreements of December 23, 1994, which secure the autonomy’s special status.

On August 5, a court accused Gutsul of violations related to the financing of the opposition party Sor. Gutsul vehemently denies all charges, asserting that the case is politically motivated. She has accused the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls Moldova’s parliament and government, of orchestrating the proceedings against her and using repression as a tool to suppress dissent. Party worker Svetlana Popan, another defendant in the case, has been sentenced to six years behind bars.

Supporters of the opposition Victory bloc hold daily rallies outside the prison building in Chisinau, demanding the release of Gutsul and Popan. The authorities are obstructing the protests. Last Saturday, law enforcement dispersed a rally of Gutsul’s supporters near the railway station and dismantled the tents they had set up. Police reported detaining 69 people during this action, with over a hundred fined.

Relations between the Gagauzia head and the Moldovan leadership deteriorated in 2023 after her victory in the autonomous region’s elections. She made statements about her intention to strengthen the region’s friendly relations with Russia and criticized Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. The region’s authorities tried to declare the elections illegal. However, the Gagauz parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul. Several mass rallies in support of the leader were held in the region. Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a decree approving Gutsul’s membership in the government, despite it being required by the country’s legislation.