Trump says he would prefer not to attend potential Putin-Zelensky meeting

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he would rather not be present at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s potential meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

"We're going to see if Putin and Zelensky will be working together. You know, that's like oil and vinegar a little bit. They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons, but we'll see, and then we'll see whether or not I would have to be there. I'd rather not. I'd rather have them have a meeting and see how they can do," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News that there were currently no plans for Putin’s meeting with Zelensky but the Russian leader would be ready for it once an agenda was prepared.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting in Alaska on August 15. On August 18, Trump hosted Zelensky and European leaders in Washington. The talks involved French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

During the meeting, Trump called Putin to discuss the prospects for his meeting with Zelensky and later trilateral talks. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the two leaders spoke in favor of the continuation of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev and discussed the possibility of raising the level of delegations.