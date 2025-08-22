Ukrainian forces attack Druzhba pipeline again, oil supplies to Hungary suspended — MFA

BUDAPEST, August 22. /TASS/. The Druzhba oil pipeline was attacked again by Ukrainian armed forces, suspending oil supplies from Russia to Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reported.

"Last night, we received news of a new attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border — the third in a short period of time. Oil supplies to Hungary have been suspended again," the top diplomat wrote on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

"This is yet another attack on our country's energy security. It's another attempt to drag us into war. It won't work! We will continue to support peaceful efforts and defend our national interests!" Szijjarto added.

Earlier this week, Ukraine launched drone strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, causing damage that required repairs by Russian specialists. Oil supplies to Hungary were interrupted for two days. Szijjarto was in contact with Russia's First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin on this issue. Hungary described Ukraine's actions as "outrageous and unacceptable" and made it clear that it could stop exporting electricity to that country.