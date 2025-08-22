SHANGHAI, August 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's rejection of neutral guarantors of Ukraine's security in favor of Western European states casts doubt on his desire to establish a sustainable peace, Wang Zaibang, a political commentator and former vice president of the Chinese Institute of Modern International Relations, said.

"Zelensky's statement seems very funny," Wang told TASS in an interview, referring to Kiev's rejection of China as a guarantor of Ukraine's security. "It only says that Zelensky does not want to immediately end the war, sign a peace treaty and establish lasting peace."

RBC-Ukraine reported earlier that Zelensky opposes the inclusion of China among the possible guarantors of Ukraine's security.

According to Wang, Russia is highly likely to reject security guarantees involving only NATO and European countries.

The security guarantee mechanism consisting exclusively of the NATO countries will only provide cover for Kiev's future military response, the expert said. Involving China, Brazil, India, Turkey or other neutral parties in such a mechanism would destroy Ukraine's dreams of joining NATO, Wang said.

"His statement indicates that he is trying to find ways to attract NATO to Ukraine, to make Ukraine part of the NATO system," he added.