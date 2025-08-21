GENEVA, August 21. /TASS/. With the situation on the battlefield the way it is, and war fatigue setting in domestically, Ukraine is staring down the barrel of complete collapse, Chicago University professor John Mearsheimer told Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

"I do think that if you look at the situation on the battlefield and the situation on the Ukrainian home front, it's hard to see Ukraine avoiding collapse," the expert stated. According to him, almost all sources indicate that the Ukrainian army is hanging by a thread on the battlefield, unable to hold back Russian forces due to a shortage of troops. Things look bleak, Measheimer says, and neither Ukraine nor Western countries can do anything to turn the tide. The expert pointed out that desertion is rampant in Ukraine, as people refuse to die for a hopeless cause.

He added that a fundamental shift has occurred in public opinion, with support for military action in Ukraine now fading. Mearsheimer stressed that while Vladimir Zelensky and his advisers continue to use the same bellicose rhetoric, other political leaders in Ukraine feel the end coming.