US, Europe prepare military proposals to 'support negotiations' on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. The US and a range of European countries have announced the development of military action plans intended, according to the West, to support talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"Chiefs of Defense from Finland, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United States, and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe [Alexus Grynkewich], met August 19-20 in Washington, DC. The Chiefs of Defense developed military options to support negotiations to bring a lasting peace to Europe," the parties said in a joint statement, released by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff press service.

"These options will be presented to each nation’s respective [presidential] national security advisors for appropriate consideration in ongoing diplomatic efforts. Planning and communication will continue as negotiations evolve," the document points out. However, it does not specify what these options are.