Ukraine subjected to one of most intense combined strikes, say officials in Kiev

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Ukraine was subjected to one of the most massive combined strikes of the entire conflict overnight on Thursday, Vladimir Zelensky admitted.

"A total of 574 attack drones and 40 missiles were launched," he wrote on his Telegram channel. Zelensky emphasized that this marks "one of the anti-records."

An air raid alert was declared across the entire territory of Ukraine on the night of August 21. Reports of explosions were received in the Kiev, Transcarpathia, Zhitomir, Lvov, Dnepropetrovsk and Rovno Regions, as well as in the part of the Zaporozhye Region controlled by Kiev. Several regions reported hits on industrial enterprises and infrastructure facilities.