Europe to prepare draft guarantee for Ukraine by next week — news outlet

BRUSSELS, August 20. /TASS/. Kiev's European allies plan to draft a document on security guarantees for Ukraine by next week, the Euractiv news outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

According to them, officials dealing with national security issues plan to draft a framework document ahead of a potential conversation between EU leaders and US President Donald Trump. The sources specified that the draft security guarantees are being developed as a further step in preparation for a potential meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

The deadline for the final proposal has not yet been set, but officials hope to finish before the potential meeting, which Euractiv says could happen in the next two to three weeks.

On August 19, two meetings on Ukraine took place: a teleconference of the leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" and an online EU summit. Both events discussed the results of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, Trump's talks with Zelensky and a number of European leaders, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of hostilities.