Expert sees Alaska summit as 'new Yalta,' with Europe again taking political backseat

GENEVA, August 18. /TASS/. The Alaska summit held between the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is a modern-day Yalta conference, as Moscow and Washington again converge on political and economic issues, while Europe takes a political backseat, Hicheme Lehmici, Secretary of the Geneva International Peace Research Institute (GIPRI), said.

Lehmici, who is also a professor at the Geneva University of Applied Sciences (SWISS UMEF), told TASS in an interview that the Russian delegation’s statements about the good results of the meeting indicate that Moscow's basic demands in the Ukrainian conflict had been taken into account — full recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, recognition of Ukraine's neutral status, the impossibility of its joining NATO, as well as a gradual lifting of economic sanctions against Russia.

He also drew attention to the large number of economists in both delegations. In his opinion, this indicates that "behind the scenes, the US and Russia are sketching out a strategic division in energy, raw materials and Arctic resource development" - essentially "a new division of the world, this time without Europe."

Lemisi also believes that the summit allowed the presidents to return to another important element of international security - the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficially called START-3), which expires in February.

"Finally, of course, other issues were considered, including, the Middle East problem, Iran’s position there, which allows us to conclude that the meeting between Putin and Trump actually marks the beginning of a kind of ‘new Yalta’, just not by that name, which leaves Europe weakened and marginalized," the expert concludes.

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a three-on-three format. On the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participated, while on the American side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff took part. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the focal topic of the summit.

At the 1945 Yalta Conference Joseph Stalin, Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill discussed the political world order after the collapse of Nazi Germany. The decisions taken at this meeting, including the split Germany into occupation zones and the establishment of the United Nations, laid the foundations of the post-war world order and formalized the division of spheres of influence between Western states and the Soviet Union.