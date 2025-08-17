Putin briefs Uzbek leader about results of Alaska summit — Uzbek president’s press service

TASHKENT, August 17. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was briefed by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about the results of the Russian-US summit in Alaska, Mirziyoyev’s press service said after their phone call.

"The Russian president informed our leader about the key results of the August 15 Russian-US summit in Anchorage," it said.

The Uzbek leader expressed hope for the soonest settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and voiced "support for the agreements that have been reached."

The sides also discussed bilateral relations. "The leaders discussed adopting coordinated measures to preserve the current dynamic of the trade and economic cooperation and speed up the implementation of priority projects for cooperation between Uzbek and Russian companies. They stressed the importance of continuing contacts and exchanges on all levels," the press service added.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The rendezvous lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader's limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and returning to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach agreement.