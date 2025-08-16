BELGRADE, August 16. /TASS/. The European Union, having found itself in a humiliating position following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, is now seeking to undermine Moscow by pressuring its allies. Former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and former head of the Security and Information Agency, Aleksandar Vulin, shared these insights in an interview with TASS.

"Improved relations between the United States and Russia are undoubtedly positive for our region, especially if Washington ceases its policy of exerting pressure on political and economic cooperation between Russia and Serbia. However, despite this, I do not expect that the pressure on security collaborations between our intelligence services and armed forces - will diminish," Vulin stated.

He further explained that the European Union, which has lost its influence over the Ukrainian crisis and failed to establish itself as a decisive actor, is now searching for new avenues to affirm its relevance.

"The humiliated European Union, despite pouring billions into military intervention in Ukraine, has not gained the influence it hoped for. Instead, it now seeks opportunities to demonstrate to its citizens that it can resolve conflicts - particularly in Ukraine and even more so in Russia - and, more importantly, to incite public sentiment," Vulin emphasized. He added that the EU is attempting to bolster its fragile position by targeting Russia’s allies. "The European Union is trying to weaken Russia by undermining Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, which remain true allies of Moscow. In doing so, it aims to drag NATO and the United States into a conflict with Russia, which, as history has shown, is expected to protect the Serbs," Vulin concluded.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic remarked that recent protests in Serbia bear the unmistakable imprint of external influence, with their dynamics reminiscent of "color revolutions" seen in other countries. He pointed out that methods such as accusations of excessive police violence and provocations during street protests have been used during the Arab Spring and other similar upheavals - methods that, in fact, had already appeared in Serbia itself a quarter-century ago. Vucic emphasized that foreign forces seeking to destabilize Serbia are behind these actions, noting that such schemes are far from new in international politics.