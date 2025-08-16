BRATISLAVA, August 16. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska marked a significant milestone in the normalization of relations between the United States and Russia, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a video message posted on Facebook (which is banned in Russia and owned by Meta, deemed extremist by Russian authorities).

"President Trump’s and President Putin’s encounter officially initiated the process of standardizing relations between the US and Russia," Fico stated, expressing his support for this development.

He emphasized that the most important outcome of the summit was simply that the two leaders met. "The Alaska summit accomplished several key objectives. Firstly, it challenged the black-and-white narrative of the military conflict in Ukraine - a narrative that has been consistently pushed by the Biden administration and continues to be propagated by certain influential political actors in the European Union."

Fico also stressed the importance of equitable security guarantees once the Ukrainian conflict concludes, advocating for measures that address both Ukraine and Russia fairly.

"Secondly, the summit provided a moment for European leaders and Slovak opposition figures to reflect. It highlighted that the path to resolving the crisis does not lie in accusations against Russian political leadership or in sanctions. Instead, progress can only be achieved through constructive negotiations," Fico concluded.