European leaders spoke with Zelensky after his call with Trump — Polish PM

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland held talks with Vladimir Zelensky following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported.

"The meeting of European leaders has concluded. During the conversation, the information provided by President Trump and the results of the meeting in Alaska were assessed," Tusk wrote on X. "Along with [French President] Emmanuel Macron, [German Chancellor] Friedrich Merz, [British Prime Minister] Keir Starmer, and [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni, we listened to Vladimir Zelensky's views and prepared a joint statement," he added.