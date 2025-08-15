Lukashenko, Trump hold phone call

MINSK, August 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Friday, according to a Telegram channel close to Lukashenko’s press pool.

"Lukashenko and Trump talked over the phone," the Telegram post reads.

The phone talk ended at around 4:45 p.m. Moscow time (1:45 p.m. GMT), the Telegram channel specified.

In turn, Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform that he had discussed his upcoming summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the phone call with Lukashenko. Also, the US president thanked his Belarusian counterpart for the release of 16 prisoners and said that they had also discussed the release of 1,300 additional prisoners. "I look forward to meeting President Lukashenko in the future," Trump concluded.